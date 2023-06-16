Montana, What Was Your Wedding Song?

I ran across an article talking about the songs that married couples have picked to be "their song" and the first song they dance to on their wedding day I used to "DJ" a lot of weddings. But that was 35 years ago. And for the most part, people only requested one of three songs for their first dance. "Could I Have This Dance" by Anne Murray, "The Lady In Red" by Chris DeBurgh, and Elvis's "Can't Help Falling In Love"

For some "their song" was the first song that they ever danced to on the night they met. For others, it was important that the song they picked contained the right words. And occasionally, the bride picked the song and if you were a smart husband, you didn't say a word.

Then came 1992 and the release of the George Strait movie "Pure Country". The movie was average. But the soundtrack contained "I Cross My Heart". Then every wedding song was that for quite a while. And for many years we'd get calls on people's anniversaries requesting the song.

I've got some great memories from those years. And some bad. Back then playing a dance required a lot of equipment. I used an amplifier, two big speakers, a turn table, a cassette player, a cd player, and a reel-to-reel tape machine. This means that I also had to bring boxes of records, CDs, cassette tapes, and reel-to-reel tapes. Which I somehow fit into a 1975 Vega.

So what was your wedding song?

