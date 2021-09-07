Four Celebrity Couples Who Happily Got Married In Montana

With all the choices in the world to tie the knot, these four celebrities chose Montana! The beautiful mountains that can be seen in most towns make for a jaw-dropping backdrop, and they totally took advantage of it! Check out all the details below!

Scarlett Johansson married Romain Dauriac in an intimate ceremony held in the fall of 2014. The couple had been dating for quite some time before finally saying "I Do" in Philipsburg, MT. The specific location or venue of the wedding was kept secret.

Kate Bosworth said "I DO" to Michael Polish on August 31st, 2013. The couple held their wedding at The Ranch at Rock Creek. Which just happens to be located in Philipsburg, MT...maybe this is the same location Scarlett used?

Erin Andrews took the hand of handsome Stanely Cup Winner, Jarrot Stoll at an intimate wedding at Yellowstone Club in Big Sky. Surrounded by closest family and friends, their wedding could not have been more perfect.

Chris Klein and Laina Rose Thyfault celebrated their big day after dating for a little over four years, at the beautiful Rainbow Ranch. Choosing specifically an outdoor church on the banks of the Gallatin River, their small celebration looked immaculate.

These celebrities definitely took advantage of the beautiful state of Montana. Using local businesses for cakes, stationery, and photos, they make us Montanan's proud! Check out the venues they used above, you never know, maybe you will be using the same location as one of these celebrities!

