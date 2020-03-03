I was chatting with Dick Pence with the Big Sky Worldview Forum in our radio studio Monday morning just before we kicked off our statewide show. Looking out the windows west of Billings from the top floor of the Doubletree Hotel I said to Pence, "It looks like an Iraqi dust storm out there." You could not only hear the wind howling, you could see it.

There were definitely some high winds in south central Montana on Monday. The National Weather Service clocked 70 mile per hour winds about 80 miles west of Billings in Big Timber.

Mon 5:30 pm: Here's a summary of peak wind gusts today. Looks like Big Timber is the winner with 70 mph. More wind coming Tuesday.

Wind speeds in Billings got up to 52 MPH by 2PM. Further south and east of Billings in Bighorn County- Fort Smith clocked wind speed at 62 MPH on Monday at 5AM.

Northeast Montana was also hit with some high wind: