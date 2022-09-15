When should you start having your sprinklers blown out in Billings?

I heard a conversation riding down the Billings Doubletree Hotel elevator today between a married couple discussing when to blow out their sprinklers.

The wife was ready to set up an appointment with their lawn care company, but the husband said they could wait to winterize until late October or early November.

And that reminded me to get an appointment set up before the first hard freeze hits. But when will that be? Waiting until early November seemed a little risky to me.

When will the first frost and hard freeze be in Billings?

The National Weather Service has its predictions of when the first fall frost and freeze will likely occur in Billings and other communities around Yellowstone County.

There's a 90 percent probability of the first frost in Billings happening by October 12, and the same chance of the first front in Red Lodge by next week (9/22), according to the N.W.S.

A first freeze is when the temperature gets to 32 degrees, and the National Weather Service gives Billings a 90 percent chance to hit that low by October 21.

The first hard freeze in Billings is predicted to be on Halloween

There's a 90 percent chance of a hard freeze happening by October 31 in Billings