Mob Rule: Homicides Skyrocket in Portland, Other US Cities

Earlier this week we shared the photos from Bozeman, Montana where so-called BLM activists waved signs reading "Blue Lives Don't Matter", "Real Cowboys and Cowgirls Hate Cops", and "ACAB" (All Cops Are Bad).

Granted, these were the minority of the folks in Bozeman that day, as the majority were out to show support for the police during a "Defend the Police" rally. Nonetheless, these are the type of activists that are apparently calling the shots at the City of Bozeman now, as the city has already moved to strip funding from the police department.

Out of fairness, I should add that the majority of folks who have attended the BLM protests in Montana would also likely cringe when they read signs saying "All Cops Are Bad." If so, speak up, and speak out against these BLM protesters. Maybe these were just a bunch of young, misguided kids--use this as an opportunity to get them on the right track.

Whether their aim is to all-out defund the police, to reform the police, or to simply, as Joe Biden put it, divert funding from the police: what is the end result of all of these attacks on law enforcement? A double-digit hike in homicides in 36 out of the 50 major US cities, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In Portland alone, homicides haven't been this bad in three decades, as The Daily Wire reports:

“Portland police are scrambling to respond to 15 homicides in the city so far in July. That’s the most killings in one month in more than three decades,” The Oregonian reported. “So far this year, 24 people have died in homicides in Portland.”

The Daily Wire notes that the uptick in homicides occurred after the City of Portland Police Department was forced to disband their gun violence unit.