A Big Visit

President Trump is planning a visit to our state on July 5th.This will not be the last of him or others before the election. So I ask, who would Jon Tester like to show up for him? Who would he like to be associated with? Chuck Schumer (New York) Nancy Pelosi (California) Bernie Sanders (Vermont) Bill Clinton (Arkansas), we all know how he hates out-of-staters. Hey, how about Hassan Rouhani? He's the President of Iran, you know, the one whose military hardware over the past 20 years have killed and put thousands of our veterans in hospitals around the country. Maybe tha'ts a perfect fit since he cares so much about our Veterans.