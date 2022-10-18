A Dangerous Crossing in West Billings

I live on the westside of Billings and I noticed to cross 32 nd St West, I have to walk five blocks back down to Broadwater to get to Centennial Dog Park.

Even though the park is directly across the street from S. Daffodil Dr., walking blocks in either direction to get there seems absolutely silly.

I'm pushing for a cross walk in my residential neighborhood, so families can enjoy the park without getting ran over.

Because that’s the other thing- people fly down 32nd St. West, like they’re always in a rush. There’s no stop sign, cross-walk, and the stop-light is blocks away.

Not one car lets you go to walk across the street. People aren't courteous this way and it’s a busy street with lanes going opposite directions. I’ve never been afraid to jay walk, but it’s literally impossible to even do so at this crossing during peak travel hours.

A stop light/ sign would clog up the street, that’s why a cross walk is definitely necessary.

I see countless children on bikes, scooters, and skates in my neighborhood. It would be lovely to see the crosswalk be installed for these kiddos to enjoy the park too. If a cross walk was installed, I would be so extremely happy because I know other families in my hood would enjoy the park more often. It would make a safer community in general.

After asking one neighbor with toddlers, he agrees a crosswalk is the way to go.

I’m trying to get ahold of the city, so we can get this project going. Kids are walking to school every morning and I see many people avoid 32nd Street West due to the heavy traffic during peak travel hours.

I’ll be updating this story as time passes. And hopefully, we will be able to cross safe and sound to enjoy the lovely park!