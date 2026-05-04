Most of us are probably familiar with the PBS Television program, Antiques Roadshow. Now in its 30th season, the popular show, described as "part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt," has over 600 episodes.

If you've never watched an episode, the gist is simple: people bring their old stuff to a predetermined location (typically a hotel conference room), and antique experts describe the items and appraise them on camera, providing an estimated auction value.

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The Antiques Roadshow formula works on two levels.

It's fun seeing what the value is on random old things people have in their collection, and it's perhaps even more fun watching the reactions when the owners of the stuff find out their heirlooms are worth a pile of cash.

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Get your antiques appraised at the Yellowstone Art Museum on May 8th.

The television show only visited Montana once, back in 2010 at MetraPark. If you missed it then, you'll have a chance to experience something similar (minus the TV production crew and cameras) at the Yellowstone Art Museum on Friday, May 8th.

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YAM is hosting its Montana Appraisal Fair from 10 AM to 5 PM. The event is FREE for spectators, and if you would like to have your items appraised, the cost is $20 per item, with a limit of four items per person.

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Find out what your treasure is worth, according to experts.

Expert appraiser Timothy Gordon and antiques auctioneer Grant Zahajko will spend roughly 5 minutes examining each item and declaring a value. Some of their categories of expertise include:

Art

Celebrity Collectibles

Western History

Sports Cards

Comic Books

Toys and Memorabilia

"Any and all interesting and potentially valuable objects!"

Please do not bring any chemicals, firearms, or furniture.

Montana's Gen X Will Love This Retro Collectibles Store Keep it Alive in Billings, MT, is not your parents' antique store. Loaded with 80's, 90's, and early 2K collectibles, it's a must-see for those who remember the California Raisins. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth