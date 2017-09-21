All The Shows Leaving Netflix in October

If you are currently binge watching a show on Netflix, you may want to check this list to make sure it isn't being removed! I am currently binge watching Gossip Girl and I literally held my breath as I went through this list because I thought FOR SURE it was going to be going away and I was going to have to cram five more seasons in before next month. THANK GOODNESS it isn't but I have a feeling not everyone was so lucky...

October 1

"30 Rock" (Seasons 1 - 7)

"A Love in Times of Selfies"

"Across the Universe"

"Barton Fink"

"Bella"

"Big Daddy"

"Carousel"

"Cradle 2 the Grave"

"Crafting a Nation"

"Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest"

"Daddy's Little Girls"

"Dark Was the Night"

"David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates" (Season 1)

"Day of the Kamikaze"

"Death Beach"

"Dowry Law"

"Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief"

"Friday Night Lights" (Seasons 1 - 5)

"Happy Feet"

"Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison"

"Hellboy"

"Kagemusha"

"Laura"

"Love Actually"

"Malcolm in the Middle" (Seasons 1 - 7)

"Max Dugan Returns"

"Millennium"

"Million Dollar Baby"

"Mortal Kombat"

"Mr. 3000"

"Mulholland Dr."

"My Father the Hero"

"My Name Is Earl" (Seasons 1 - 4)

"One Tree Hill" (Seasons 1 - 9)

"Patton"

"Picture This"

"Prison Break" (Seasons 1 - 4)

"The Bernie Mac Show" (Seasons 1 - 5)

"The Shining"

"The Wonder Years" (Seasons 1 - 6)

"Titanic"

October 19

"The Cleveland Show" (Seasons 1 - 4)

October 21

"Bones" (Seasons 5 - 11)

October 27

"Lie to Me" (Seasons 2 - 3)

"Louie" (Seasons 1 - 5)

"Hotel Transylvania 2"

October 29