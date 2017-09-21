All The Shows Leaving Netflix in October
If you are currently binge watching a show on Netflix, you may want to check this list to make sure it isn't being removed! I am currently binge watching Gossip Girl and I literally held my breath as I went through this list because I thought FOR SURE it was going to be going away and I was going to have to cram five more seasons in before next month. THANK GOODNESS it isn't but I have a feeling not everyone was so lucky...
October 1
- "30 Rock" (Seasons 1 - 7)
- "A Love in Times of Selfies"
- "Across the Universe"
- "Barton Fink"
- "Bella"
- "Big Daddy"
- "Carousel"
- "Cradle 2 the Grave"
- "Crafting a Nation"
- "Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest"
- "Daddy's Little Girls"
- "Dark Was the Night"
- "David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates" (Season 1)
- "Day of the Kamikaze"
- "Death Beach"
- "Dowry Law"
- "Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief"
- "Friday Night Lights" (Seasons 1 - 5)
- "Happy Feet"
- "Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison"
- "Hellboy"
- "Kagemusha"
- "Laura"
- "Love Actually"
- "Malcolm in the Middle" (Seasons 1 - 7)
- "Max Dugan Returns"
- "Millennium"
- "Million Dollar Baby"
- "Mortal Kombat"
- "Mr. 3000"
- "Mulholland Dr."
- "My Father the Hero"
- "My Name Is Earl" (Seasons 1 - 4)
- "One Tree Hill" (Seasons 1 - 9)
- "Patton"
- "Picture This"
- "Prison Break" (Seasons 1 - 4)
- "The Bernie Mac Show" (Seasons 1 - 5)
- "The Shining"
- "The Wonder Years" (Seasons 1 - 6)
- "Titanic"
October 19
- "The Cleveland Show" (Seasons 1 - 4)
October 21
- "Bones" (Seasons 5 - 11)
October 27
- "Lie to Me" (Seasons 2 - 3)
- "Louie" (Seasons 1 - 5)
- "Hotel Transylvania 2"
October 29
- "Family Guy" (Seasons 9 - 14)