All The Shows Leaving Netflix in October

If you are currently binge watching a show on Netflix, you may want to check this list to make sure it isn't being removed! I am currently binge watching Gossip Girl and I literally held my breath as I went through this list because I thought FOR SURE it was going to be going away and I was going to have to cram five more seasons in before next month. THANK GOODNESS it isn't but I have a feeling not everyone was so lucky...

October 1

  • "30 Rock" (Seasons 1 - 7)
  • "A Love in Times of Selfies"
  • "Across the Universe"
  • "Barton Fink"
  • "Bella"
  • "Big Daddy"
  • "Carousel"
  • "Cradle 2 the Grave"
  • "Crafting a Nation"
  • "Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest"
  • "Daddy's Little Girls"
  • "Dark Was the Night"
  • "David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates" (Season 1)
  • "Day of the Kamikaze"
  • "Death Beach"
  • "Dowry Law"
  • "Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief"
  • "Friday Night Lights" (Seasons 1 - 5)
  • "Happy Feet"
  • "Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison"
  • "Hellboy"
  • "Kagemusha"
  • "Laura"
  • "Love Actually"
  • "Malcolm in the Middle" (Seasons 1 - 7)
  • "Max Dugan Returns"
  • "Millennium"
  • "Million Dollar Baby"
  • "Mortal Kombat"
  • "Mr. 3000"
  • "Mulholland Dr."
  • "My Father the Hero"
  • "My Name Is Earl" (Seasons 1 - 4)
  • "One Tree Hill" (Seasons 1 - 9)
  • "Patton"
  • "Picture This"
  • "Prison Break" (Seasons 1 - 4)
  • "The Bernie Mac Show" (Seasons 1 - 5)
  • "The Shining"
  • "The Wonder Years" (Seasons 1 - 6)
  • "Titanic"

October 19

  • "The Cleveland Show" (Seasons 1 - 4)

October 21

  • "Bones" (Seasons 5 - 11)

October 27

  • "Lie to Me" (Seasons 2 - 3)
  • "Louie" (Seasons 1 - 5)
  • "Hotel Transylvania 2"

October 29

  • "Family Guy" (Seasons 9 - 14)
