[WATCH] Carhartt Releases New Commercial Filmed in Montana

Carhartt just release a brand new commercial that was filmed in Montana back in September. Filming for the commercial took place in the Livingston area.

The commercial is a part of Carhartt's 'Next Frontier' campaign which focuses on uniting hardworking people that are ready for whatever's next, according to the Carhartt website. Carhartt used Montana workers, locals, and actors in the commercial. Carhartt is a popular choice in durable workwear. It makes sense that Carhartt would film a commercial featuring hard-working Montana residents.

An L & L Site Services garbage truck and a Genuine Ice Cream truck can be seen in the commercial. Both of which are Montana-based companies. We think it's pretty cool that Carhartt decided to give local Montana companies a little love.

Here's what Carhartt had to say about the commercial on its website.

The people you see in our advertisements and photos aren’t models or actors. They’re real, hardworking people just like you and we’re fortunate to call them our friends.

Carhartt isn't the only company that has filmed in Montana. The state has become a popular destination for locations featured in movies and TV shows.

It appears that much of the commercial was filmed in the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. The Absaroka Range can be seen in the background.

Overall, the commercial turned out great. However, we were confused by the ending. Much of the commercial shows a group of people walking together across a field. At the end of the commercial, all of the people begin running towards downtown Chicago. The contrast may be intended to highlight the 'Next Frontier' message.

Watch the commercial below.

