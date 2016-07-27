ALS ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ Helps Make Breakthrough

Remember in 2014 when everyone was posting videos of themselves dumping water on their heads? It's already been two years since the ALS 'Ice Bucket' challenge went viral and all of that time spent raising awareness and money has finally paid off!

CNN reports that in just eight short weeks $115 million dollars was donated to the ALS Association because of the ice bucket challenges. 67% of that money went to advancing research for treatments and a cure. One million of those dollars went to Project MinE, a project out of the University of Massachusetts Medical School. This is where the gene was identified that causes the degenerative disease.

For the full story, click HERE.