AMBER ALERT: Missing Poplar Toddler 6/30

An AMBER Alert was issued this morning (6/30) at 8:32 am for a missing toddler from the Poplar area. Malachai Talley is a 15-month-old Native/Black male with curly black hair and is about 2 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a grey/white onesie.

Malachai was forcefully taken from his home by Dejarrah Talley, a black male, and three unknown white males this morning after kicking down a door and forcefully entering the residence. All were possible intoxicated and the four men left the house in a small silver or white SUV. Authorities say their direction of travel was unknown, but the men may be heading to the Williston area.

Dejarrah is believed to be armed with a baseball bat. If you have any information on Malachai, please contact Roosevelt County/Fort Peck Tribal Police at 406-653-6240 or call 911.

The Montana Department of Justice website states that a number of criteria must be met to issue an AMBER Alert. Those include: