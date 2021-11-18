Montana DOJ: Car Stolen with Baby Inside in Hardin

UPDATED at 7:55 pm MDT on November 18, 2021

The Amber Alert for Hector Espinoza has been canceled.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, the baby has been located safe, and the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office thanked everyone for their assistance during the Amber alert.

An Amber Alert was sent to phones across the state of Montana just after 7 pm on Thursday night (11/18) after a stolen vehicle with a baby inside was reported.

According to the alert from the Montana Department of Justice, a 2016 white Kia Soul was stolen in Hardin around 5:28 pm with the child still inside the vehicle.

Montana DOJ says the Kia Soul has a Montana license plate with tag number DEK798, but didn't say where the individual who stole the vehicle may be headed.

The boy inside the Kia when it was stolen is 1-year old Hector Espinoza and is 2 foot 5 inches, 20 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the information in the Amber Alert.

According to the alert from the Montana DOJ, Hector was last seen wearing a red shirt with gears on it, navy blue cubs sweatpants, and no shoes. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hector Espinoza or the stolen Kia Soul, should contact the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406 665-9798 or call 911.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

