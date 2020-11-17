UPDATED: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 8:08am. The Amber Alert for Adrianna Ray Marie Carreia has been canceled. She has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Montana Department of Justice has issued an Amber Alert for a Adrianna Ray Marie Carreia, an 11-year old girl from Anaconda who has been missing since 8am this morning.

According to updated information in the alert that went out around 11:55pm on Monday night (11/16), Adrianna was last seen getting into a red 1997 Toyota Camry with Washington state license plates BUU3550.

11 year old Adrianna Carreia, a white female, 5 ft 2, 130 lbs, grey eyes and brown hair got into this vehicle outside her school in Anaconda this morning. -Montana Department of Justice Amber Alert

Adrianna Carreia was last seen wearing a Griz sweatshirt, maroon sweatpants, purple boots, and a red coat. She was carrying shoes, and a red backpack.

Credit: MTDOJ

The driver of the vehicle Adrianna got into was being driven by a "male with short dark hair," according to the Amber Alert. Possible suspects may be her non-custodial parents, Justin Timothy Taylor, and Amanda Carreia. Both parents are known to use the last name Gangi-Stamps, according to the alert.

Credit: MTDOJ

Anyone who has information should contact Anaconda - Deer Lodge law enforcement at 406-563-5241, or call 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.