Another Grocery Store Breaks Ground on Billings West End

Billings has seen massive growth on the West End past Shiloh Road. But if there is one thing that the far West End is lacking it is grocery stores.

A new Albertsons grocery store is already being built near Ben Steele Middle School off of Grand Avenue. But what about folks West of Shiloh and King?

We've got good news for you- our friend Kyle Austin with Pharm406 just broke ground on a new grocery store and pharmacy location near Shiloh and King. The image above is a mockup of what the market and pharmacy will look like. Here is a photo of crews breaking ground earlier this week.

Kyle Austin: We broke ground yesterday (Tuesday) to work on the dirt work, we are still waiting for the city to approve the foundation packages that they have had for about a month. We should have that back this week and the construction crews then can start on the foundation while we wait again for the city to approve the construction package for the building.

Kyle also tells us that they are working on a solar package utilizing the states C-pace program.

Kyle Austin: The C-pace district is currently being discussed at county and city level. Once this district is created, I can utilize this program to add a solar package that will help keep my operating costs low. It’s a pretty good program!

"Fingers crossed," Kyle says they are hoping to be open by Christmas. In the meantime, Pharm406 the pharmacy continues to operate from their location on 38th and Grand Avenue.