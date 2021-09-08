Another Mystery of Human Remains Found in Montana Waters

For the second time in the last few months, there is a tale to tell of secrets Montana waters have been keeping.

In this case, it appears the secret has been kept for quite some time. Associated Press tells us that rafters spotted human remains in the Flathead River this week, as their float trip travels took them past a fishing access site in an area northeast of Kalispell.

Flathead County authorities say the remains appear to have been in the river for a long time. The body was seen caught on a log near the Pressentine Bar fishing access site. The extremely low water levels the river is experiencing right now are what exposed the body. The remains were recovered and taken to the state crime lab here in Missoula, in the hopes of making a positive identification.

You may recall earlier this summer, we posted a story about a human skull that was found in Flathead Lake. You can catch up on that information here.

And in a non-related incident, more sad news regarding the tragic death of an outdoor adventurer in Montana. The body of a Virginia hiker has been found in Montana's Glacier National Park. Thirty-four-year-old Jennifer Lee Coleman of Richmond, Virginia, never returned from a solo hike in the Logan Pass area. While strong winds hampered the search for brief period of time, authorities were eventually able recover her body from a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide.