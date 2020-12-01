Autopsy Reveals Body Found in Yellowstone River is Missing Woman

The Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office reported yesterday (Monday 11/30) that a body had been recovered from the Yellowstone River over Thanksgiving weekend, but that due to a "backlog" at the Billings crime lab, the autopsy wouldn't be conducted until today.

According to a press release, the body has now been positively identified as that of 22-year old Amelia Rose Brooks of Billings. Brooks has been missing since October 13, when she was last seen at a home on Caroline Street.

On October 15, Billings Police put out an alert for Brooks, who they reported as missing and suicidal.

The report from YCSO says that deputies responded to the Arrow Island fishing access area on the Yellowstone River around 9:20am this past Saturday (11/28), after a man hunting in the area discovered the body. Yellowstone County Sheriffs Mike Linder says that after arriving, deputies discovered a "deceased female lying in just a few inches of water in the river."

Authorities transported the body to State Forensics Facility in Billings, where the autopsy was completed today, according to the press release.

No signs of foul play were found during the autopsy. The cause of death is pending while we await toxicology reports. Toxicology reports are likely a few months out. -Mike Linder, Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office

No further information was made available from the Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office in the press release.

This story will be updated if more details are released.