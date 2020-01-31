Besides Football, Weekend Will Feature Food, Felines and Art

We're going to have an unseasonably mild and windy weekend in the Magic City. There are unlimited parties around town for the big game on Sunday, but that's not the only fun that will blow through town this weekend.

Here are some highlights of activities around Billings this weekend:

Souper Bowl Fundraiser (Friday, January 31)

It's the 17th annual fundraiser for Angela's Piazza: Women's Drop-In Center with meal served from 4-6:30pm with hot soups and breads from local restaurants, and unique pottery available from local artists. Event will be held at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Avenue. Cost is $30 with more info available by clicking HERE.

Ag Celebration (Friday, January 31)

The Billings Chamber of Commerce will host a celebratory event to raise awareness and show appreciation for our region's number one industry. Tickets are $67.50 per person, tables of 10 are $675. Tickets include prime rib dinner, and entertainment from comedian Rik Roberts. CLICK HERE to get more details.

Inspire Your Heart with Art (Friday, January 31)

Billings Public Library will host a night of learning about several kinds of art media beginning at 6:30pm in the Community Room. Bring your own project or explore their craft and art supplies. For more info about Friday Night Fun at BPL, CLICK HERE.

Feline Fan Club (Saturday, February 1)

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (1735 Monad Road) is giving kids ages 4-9 the opportunity to come down and read to the shelter cats. The event is free, kids must be accompanied by an adult or guardian, and pre-registration is required through Eventbrite. Space is limited so CLICK HERE to find out more.

Lockwood Loves Learning Craft Fair (Saturday, February 1)

3rd annual craft fair will be held at Eileen Johnson Middle School from 10am to 3pm. Learn about Lockwood School Adult Education program, and shop the local vendors with concessions available. For more info, CLICK HERE.

Montana Pikemasters Fundraising Banquet (Saturday, February 1)

The annual fundraising dinner will feature all-you-can-eat northern pike dinner. Raffle prizes, silent auction, and happy hour from 3pm to 5:45pm. Tickets are $30 per person and will NOT be sold at the door. CLICK HERE to get more details about tickets.

Froze Nose Biathlon (Sunday, February 2)

Yellowstone Rim Runners will host a family-friendly 2 or 4 mile race, followed by a game of bowling. Door prizes and medals for top three finishers. Cost is $7 with race held in any weather conditions. Sign in starts at 12 noon at Town and Country Lanes (6126 Hwy 312) with race beginning at 12:30pm. For more, CLICK HERE.

Scout Sunday and Pancake Breakfast (Sunday, February 2)

This fundraiser for Boy Scout Troop 77 will feature pancakes, sausage, juice and coffee for $7. Scout Sunday is held at Hope United Methodist Church with Sunday service beginning at 10:30am. CLICK HERE for more details.

Auxiliary Groundhog Day Breakfast (Sunday, February 2)

VFW Post 6774 (637 Anchor Drive) host this breakfast that includes Woodchuck and cheese omelets, Gobbler's Knob bacon, Squirrel brains gravy, and Phil's dropping biscuits. Price is $9 with more info available by clicking HERE.