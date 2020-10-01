Billings’ Weekend is Full of Fall Festivals, Shopping, Racing

We all know this mild weather will end soon, and while we're not getting rain, it won't be long until we're firing up our snow blowers. So we might as well enjoy it while we've got it.

This weekend has a full plate of fun outdoor festivals, unique shopping opportunities, and some exciting racing events. We've highlighted some activities that you'll want to get out and experience before getting back to the grind on Monday:

C4RV Family-Friendly Event (Saturday)

Citizens 4 Our Vets (C4RV) will have their biggest fundraiser this Saturday, October 3 beginning at 8am, with plenty of activities for everyone at Project Veterans Park in Huntley. According to the press release, there will be a car show, a live auction, music, refreshments, and a cornhole tournament. For more about this event, CLICK HERE.

Rescued and Reclaimed Vintage Market (Friday and Saturday)

The Harvest Season Vintage Market will be held at Oscar's Park, with the Sip and Shop Event from 4pm to 7pm on Friday (10/2). Tiny's Tavern will be serving up their famous 'Orange Crush,' and you'll hear live music with Third Wheel. Admission Friday is $20. Saturday the market will run from 9am to 3pm, with admission only $5. CLICK HERE to find out more.

Short Course Racing (Saturday)

Montana Off-Road Extreme (M.O.R.E) will host short course racing at 8400 Story Road in Billings on Saturday (10/3). Gates open at 8am, with races beginning at noon. Tickets are $10, Pit Passes $15, and kids 12 and under are admitted for free. CLICK HERE to get more details about the race.

Fall Bazaar at Josephine Crossing (Saturday)

More than 20 vendors will be set up at the Josephine Crossing Amphitheater on Saturday from 9am to 3pm for their Fall Bazaar. Shop from local craftsman, along with 31 Bags, Color Street, and others. CLICK HERE to see more.

While you're out on Saturday, stop by the Mountain Motors Grand Opening event at 19 South Broadway. There will be giveaways for car detailing, inflatables for the kids, and someone will win a free vehicle! CLICK HERE for more.