Most of the time, I'm a beer guy. And not necessarily "good" beer, either. I unashamedly admit that my daily go-to alcoholic beverage is usually a can of cheap, cold, domestic lager, purchased by the 30-pack. Don't judge... I find them refreshing, easy to drink, and I can put down a half-dozen or so without getting falling-on-the-floor drunk.

However, I do enjoy a delicious mixed drink on occasion and when my wife and I go out for a nice dinner or a night on the town, I love ordering a craft cocktail or two. Okay, maybe three or four. Today is National Cocktail Day and here is a list of my favorite places to order a fancy drink in Billings.

Doc Harper's

Doc Harper's Martini Bar on N. Broadway in Downtown Billings is considered by many as one of the best places in town to order a martini or other cocktail. One reviewer wrote,

Best martini in town. Whether you like traditional or exotic, an evening aperitif or the perfect dessert this is your place.

From the Chocolatini to the Bee's Knees, Doc Harper's offers a huge selection of classic and specialty martinis for every palette.

Walkers Grill

Walkers is well-known for fantastic food, but if you don't get a specialty drink from the bar, you are totally missing out. I like to order cocktails that are not easily made at home. For example; anyone can pour a mimosa or a Jack-n-Coke, but I doubt you have all the ingredients in your liquor cabinet necessary to make a Black Dagger. Walker's talented bartenders are absolute pros at combining unique ingredients for a truly memorable cocktail.

TEN at the Northern Hotel

Another Downtown favorite for great food is TEN at the Northern and their cocktails and specialty drinks are superb as well. One of my favorites is their Pimm's Cup (seen above), a mixture of Pimm's (a gin liqueur), ginger beer, and a medley of fresh fruit. I literally crave them and they go down extremely easy.

The Windmill Bar 51

One of the best places for a refreshing, springtime cocktail is the awesome patio at the Windmill. A long list of specialty drinks is featured on their drink menu, or order a Montana classic like the Moscow Mule.

Magic City Casino

Most casinos aren't exactly known for their specialty drinks and cocktails. Magic City Casino off Overland Ave is a notable exception. Owner/bartender Scott loves making specialty drinks for customers and they are delish. Not sure what to order? Tell him what types of flavors you enjoy and let him surprise you with a custom drink.

Rainbow Bar

It's impossible for me to write an article about cocktails in Billings without including the legendary 'Bow on the list. Is it fancy? No. Will you encounter "interesting" individuals at the bar? Probably. And you won't find a long list of foo-foo drinks at the Rainbow. What you will find, are some of the stiffest - and most affordable - drinks in town. A single is more like a double at the Bow.

Honorable mention: Jake's, 3 North in Acton, Buffalo Block at the Rex, Rib and Chop.