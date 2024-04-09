Montana’s Brunch Mystery: A Surprising Favorite Cocktail

Brunch: like breakfast, but better.

Brunch is possibly one of the best meals ever invented. Eggs, waffles, bacon, muffins, hollandaise...but at a comfortable time of day. I will take one of everything, thank you. Brunch can do no wrong.

Brunch Beverages

One of my favorite aspects of brunch is the cocktails. Now, your mind might immediately go to mimosas when you think about brunch, but there are ample cocktails that pair well with breakfast foods. Popular choices would include Bloody Marys, espresso martinis, screwdrivers, and Irish coffees.

Easter brunch with one of the besties. We were basic and got mimosas. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM Easter brunch with one of the besties. We were basic and had mimosas.

Eat This, Not That! pulled together research indicating the most popular brunch cocktail in every state, and Montana's surprised me. It was none of those mentioned above. Supposedly, Montana's favorite brunch cocktail is Sex on the Beach.

I have questions.

Ok, I have to say. This is hard for me to believe. Not once have I gone to brunch and thought, "A sex on the beach sounds fantastic right now." Not a single time. I have also never witnessed another person ordering this beverage, nor have I even seen it on a brunch menu.

The only part of this that makes sense to me is the fact that there's a variety of juices in a sex on the beach. So, I guess that's somewhat breakfast-appropriate. It just seems like a dangerous choice for a mid-day beverage, with the amount of alcohol it contains. To each their own, I suppose.

A brunch mimosa flight in Florida. Credit: Jaci Bjorne, TSM A brunch mimosa flight in Florida.

I'll stick with mimosas.