New Bozeman Restaurant Offers Perfect Mix of Barbecue and Bourbon

Barbecue lovers rejoice! A new restaurant opening soon in Bozeman will feature delicious barbecue, fried chicken, and a wide selection of bourbon. There will also be a full bar with a well-rounded cocktail menu.

Bourbon is located at 515 W. Aspen Street in the Aspen Crossing building, formerly the location of Mixers Saloon and Fiesta Mexicana. The new restaurant will focus on casual dining in a fun, entertaining environment. There's even a stage for live music.

facebook.com/bourbonbbqmt

The menu will feature items such as brisket, pulled pork, and fried chicken. Sandwiches will also be available.

Bourbon owner, Jay Thane told us he's excited to bring a fun, casual dining experience to Bozeman residents. Thane was born and raised in Bozeman, attended Bozeman High School, and is a Monta State University graduate.

There's still some work to be done before Bourbon officially opens, but Thane said he hopes to open the restaurant in mid-late July. Bourbon will definitely be a fun and entertaining addition to the Bozeman restaurant scene.

According to a post to the Bourbon Facebook page,

Aspen Street will be more than just the street that Bourbon is located on. Aspen Street is the first festival street in Bozeman. A street designed to party! It can be closed for a concert, farmers market, car show, you name it! We can’t wait to open Bourbon’s garage doors to this wild new street!

If you're looking for work, Bourbon is currently hiring for a variety of positions. No experience is needed, and training is available. If you want to learn about barbecue in a fun and exciting environment, click here for more information.

