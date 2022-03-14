Some Things Are Just Better Cold! (Meatloaf, Anyone?)

Some Things Are Just Better Cold! (Meatloaf, Anyone?)

Credit: Marija Stepanovic, Getty Images

This morning Mark and I were talking about our favorite sandwiches. I was telling him how much I love cold meatloaf sandwiches and then he told me about an eight-minute song that Meatloaf recorded.

Get our free mobile app

Anyway, there are so many things out there that I like better cold than hot and meatloaf is one of them.

I also like cold chicken better than hot, in barbecue sauce of course. It just doesn't seem as greasy to me.

I really like cold pizza too but it can't be a really thick crust or else it's all dough.

I like cold tea better than hot tea. But all my coffee has to be hot, I'm not a big fan of any of the iced coffees.

Another favorite is a cold pork chop, you can just grab one and go.

If you really want a great treat put your Hershey bars or your Reese's peanut butter cups in the freezer, they're awesome that way.

I've been known to eat the Toll House chocolate chips right out of the bag while stored in the freezer.

Another food group that I like better when cold is all types of fruit. Apples, oranges, grapes, pineapple all taste better cold.

Seafood just won't work, can't handle any of that cold except for shrimp cocktail, it's about the only one, and I'm not a big sushi fan so you could have my share of that.

You can't eat any Mexican food without warming it up though, it just doesn't work.

We're all different even when it comes to hot and cold weather. That's the one that I like hot rather than cold, especially with having livestock...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.
Filed Under: food in the fridge, frozen food
Categories: Food, National News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top