Some Things Are Just Better Cold! (Meatloaf, Anyone?)

This morning Mark and I were talking about our favorite sandwiches. I was telling him how much I love cold meatloaf sandwiches and then he told me about an eight-minute song that Meatloaf recorded.

Anyway, there are so many things out there that I like better cold than hot and meatloaf is one of them.

I also like cold chicken better than hot, in barbecue sauce of course. It just doesn't seem as greasy to me.

I really like cold pizza too but it can't be a really thick crust or else it's all dough.

I like cold tea better than hot tea. But all my coffee has to be hot, I'm not a big fan of any of the iced coffees.

Another favorite is a cold pork chop, you can just grab one and go.

If you really want a great treat put your Hershey bars or your Reese's peanut butter cups in the freezer, they're awesome that way.

I've been known to eat the Toll House chocolate chips right out of the bag while stored in the freezer.

Another food group that I like better when cold is all types of fruit. Apples, oranges, grapes, pineapple all taste better cold.

Seafood just won't work, can't handle any of that cold except for shrimp cocktail, it's about the only one, and I'm not a big sushi fan so you could have my share of that.

You can't eat any Mexican food without warming it up though, it just doesn't work.

We're all different even when it comes to hot and cold weather. That's the one that I like hot rather than cold, especially with having livestock...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.