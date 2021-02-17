Best Sledding Hills in Billings

Last week my kids were begging to go sledding. I wouldn't let them because it was so ridiculously cold that it honestly wasn't really very safe for them to be outside for more than a few minutes, especially for my younger kids. Now that we're starting to creep out the deep freeze, it's prime sledding weather (before it all starts to melt).

Get our free mobile app

There are a number of favorite hills around town that are generally fairly safe for downhill thrill seekers of all ages. Here are some of the most popular spots:

Rimpoint Park. The small park directly off Rimrock Road is not the biggest hill in the world, making it great for younger children and for parents who don't feel like climbing back up a giant hill.

Pioneer Park. The large park behind Senior High has been a favorite for sledding forever, and for good reason. It's central location is easy to get to and there are hills of various steepness for all ages.

Phipps Park. This park west of town (keep on Rimrock, past Ironwood and just beyond the train track overpass) offers bigger thrills and more rugged terrain. Watch for rocks and scrubby trees!

Sword's Park - Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

Sword's Park. Sledding down the face of the Rims would be insanely dangerous, but if you continue up the road to the Yellowstone Kelly interpretive site, there are a number of good looking sledding paths that are significantly steeper than some of the other parks in town. Choose your sledding route carefully to avoid trees and rocks.

Bench Blvd Hill- Michael Foth ~ Townsquare Media Billings

Bench Blvd Hill. The ravine between the upper parking lot of MetraPark and the Heights Target offers a nice steep hill with multiple spots for sledding. The bike path at the bottom acts like a natural brake when you hit it with your sled.

Castle Rock Park. This Heights park offers a decent hill for sledding and is easy to access.

Sacajawea Park. Right off Monad Rd and 19th St W, Sacajawea Park has a gentle hill that's great for little kids.

Obviously, kids love sledding but it's fun for adults too. Maybe grab a sled and your partner and make it a day-date this weekend. Fresh air, exercise and some thrills down a hill might be a pretty good time. Stop for a hot toddy on your way home.