Big News “Duck Dynasty” Star Willie Robertson Is Coming To Casper This Fall

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming helps thousands of children each year.

From after-school, Summer, and sports programs to character, business, and leadership programs, they are helping make our community stronger one child at a time.

Each year the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) honors a local member of our community at their Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast.

This year's 24th annual breakfast will be held on September 14, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Breakfast is served at 6:30 am and the program begins at 7:00 am.

The Breakfast is a culmination of the Annual Giving Campaign to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Contributions to this campaign will help the Club reach a $1.55 million, two-year fundraising goal to support its $4.6 million budget.

At this year's breakfast, Jan and Brad Cundy will be recognized for their many contributions to our community.

Jan is a member of the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and volunteers with many other agencies. Brad is active in Rotary in Casper. Their business Keyhole and Uncorked have benefitted Casper non-profits with well over half-a-million dollars raised to support these important causes. Brad’s favorite saying is Jan gives with her time and he gives with his checkbook.

Despite great business success, the Cundys have experienced personal tragedy. The Cundy family suffered the loss of their son, Matthew, to suicide in 2011. Their daughter started the Mattie Project, and suicide awareness has changed in Wyoming, thanks in large part to the Cundys’ efforts.

Each Breakfast also features a keynote speaker, and this year's speaker will be Willie Robertson of A&E's hit TV show "Duck Dynasty".

Aside from staring in "Duck Dynasty" alongside his family, Willie is also the CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander. Robertson has expanded his family companies, from a living room operation to a multi-million-dollar enterprise and destination for all things outdoors. The husband to Korie Robertson and father of six, Robertson’s story is a remarkable example of entrepreneurship and dedication built on faith, family, and hard work.

Table sponsors will receive an autographed copy of Willie Robertson’s book, American Entrepreneur.

Reservations for the 24th Annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast can be made by following this link, or by calling 307-235-4079.

If you'd like to see what Willie has been up to recently, you can take a look at this video from his YouTube Channel.

