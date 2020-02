Taps. Not the song. The thingies that you pull on and beer comes out of. Timber Bar & Grill, in Big Timber, has close to 500 of them mounted on boards and displayed on the ceiling.

I've seen bars that display autographed dollar bills, license plates, pro/college sports memorabilia, and yes, even ladies undergarments. But I've never seen someplace display all of their taps. I salute you, Timber Bar.

And my cheeseburger was fantastic.