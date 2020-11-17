Big Trouble on the Horizon

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Yesterday there was a widespread internet outage in Billings. Some were out most of the day, and it was like an asteroid hit the earth. Outside of work at the station, it did not hamper my day, but for some, it was the end of the world. With so much of everything now relying on being connected, we better have something in place to continue if there is ever a prolonged outage. Heck, some places were not able to even take credit cards or do financial transactions. Our power grid, everything now seems to rely on the internet: airlines, medical, communications, financial institutions--everything. If people ever had to go back to the old way for just a week until we got things up and running, they wouldn't know how to function. Kind of scary when you think about how vulnerable we are. Day 3 of Flakesgiving tomorrow. See ya at 5.