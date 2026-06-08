For 72 years, one Billings tradition has been bringing people together with food, music, culture, and community. And this summer, it's back again.

The 72nd Annual Billings Mexican Fiesta returns to South Park on Saturday, July 18, continuing a celebration that dates all the way back to 1953. That makes it not only one of the city's longest-running events, but the longest-running cultural celebration in Billings.

If you've never been, imagine a giant neighborhood party mixed with a cultural festival, food truck rally, car show, live concert, and family reunion all rolled into one.

The summer event season in Big Sky Country is officially kicking off!

Read More: Billings Strawberry Festival 2026 - Times, Food & Parking

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Organizers expect more than 10,000 people to attend the free event at historic South Park, where visitors can spend the day enjoying authentic food, shopping at local vendors, watching traditional folklórico dance performances, and listening to live music from performers from Montana and beyond.

Get our free mobile app

More than 20 food trucks and vendors are expected to serve everything from savory favorites to sweet treats.

simonmayer simonmayer

Families will find plenty to do as well.

Kids' activities, South Park's splash pad, and the playground make it easy to turn the Fiesta into an all-day outing. The park itself has been a gathering place in Billings since 1913, making it a fitting home for an event built around community and tradition.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

One of the biggest car shows in Billings.

Car enthusiasts won't want to miss the Fiesta Car Show, happening alongside the festival throughout the day. Then, when the sun goes down, the celebration continues with the Billings Mexican Fiesta Dance at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center from 8 PM until midnight.

The Billings Mexican Fiesta runs from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM on July 18 at South Park. Admission is free, and organizers are providing free parking and shuttle service from the RiverStone Health parking lot on S 27th St.

10 Unique Montana Experiences You Need To Try This Year This year skip the National Parks and check out these underrated activities in Montana Gallery Credit: Nick Northern