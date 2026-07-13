Having a $18 craft cocktail during a fancy dinner or something is a nice treat, but most of the time, I prefer a cold domestic beer in a can. I love places that don't pretend to be something they're not. That's why Billings' best dive bars are some of my favorite establishments.

I don't go out for drinks very often nowadays, but when I do, I'd much rather slink into one of these unpretentious watering holes, where the drinks are cheap, the bartenders are friendly, and the patrons are just as down-to-earth as the rip in the barstool.



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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The 2026 Billings Dive Bar Tour is underway.

Launched by the folks who operate the Reno Club, this promotion is a lot of fun, and everyone who completes the tour has a chance to win a Mexico vacation, including airfare, an all-inclusive hotel, and spending cash.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Here's how it works.

Get your Billings Dive Bar Tour punchcard at the Reno Club for $30. This card includes one free drink at each of the ten bars on the tour. The free drinks easily recoup your initial investment.

After you visit all ten bars, fill out your info on the back of the punchcard and return it to the Reno Club by August 29th. Everyone who completes the tour and turns in their cards will be entered into the Mexican vacation drawing, which will be given away on Wednesday, September 2, at the Reno Club.

Peter Kim Peter Kim

Stops on the 2026 Billings Dive Bar Tour include:

The Reno Club

The High Horse Saloon

The Tap Inn

Buck's Bar

Just One More

1145 Club

Squire Lounge

High Tide Casino

Andy's Bar & Lounge

The grand prize winner will receive an all-inclusive 4-night Mexico vacation, including round-trip airfare from Billings, and $1,000 spending cash. Need not be present to win on September 2, and, of course, you must be 21+ to participate.

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The Reno Club has been offering FREE Dive Bar Tour Shuttle experiences on the weekend. Check their Facebook page for details on the next shuttle. It's a great way to do the tour while leaving the driving to a (sober) pro.

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