Cellular Plus is a name you may have heard before. They've been a Billings institution for over 20 years as a local Verizon authorized retailer. What you may not know is that they also give back to local students and parents every year.

Backpacks and Supplies for Local Students

All Cellular Plus locations in the Billings area will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 31.

Get our free mobile app

"We are thrilled to be able to give back to our local community and help students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack," said Adam Kimmet, President of Cellular Plus. "Our goal is to help make it a little easier for families to get these essential supplies so that students can start off the school year prepared and confident."

Left - Credit: Alissa Barth, Verizon-Cellular Plus

Right - Credit: Trent Flager, Townsquare Media

The program, dubbed Backpack to School, also incorporates donations from internal employees, as well as local guests in the store. Customers can donate money as part of their purchases in order to help supply the backpacks; $8.00 is all it takes to fill an entire backpack with school supplies.

Limited Supply Available

Backpacks are distributed to students who go to any of the Cellular Plus locations on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to noon. No purchase is necessary. Students must have their parent(s) or legal guardians present to receive a backpack, and supply of the backpacks is limited. Cellular Plus has six locations in the Billings area; 611 Hilltop Rd. in the Heights, on the corner of 17th and Grand in Midtown, in the Rimrock Mini Mall at 111 S. 24th St., across from Scheels at 4005 Montana Sapphire Dr., in Lockwood at 700 Johnson Ln., and at 401 S. 1st Ave. next to City Brew in Laurel.

More information can be found on the Cellular Plus website, or on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice