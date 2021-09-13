3 People Killed in ATV Accident on Hwy 87 in Yellowstone County

Three people lost their lives in an ATV crash on Sunday morning (9/12), according to a press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriffs Office.

Sheriff Mike Linder says the YCSO is investigating an all-terrain vehicle accident that occurred in the 4000 block of Highway 87 during the "early morning hours" on Sunday.

According to the press release, the four-seater Polaris RZR was found in a field off Highway 87 in a shallow ravine with three occupants, one adult female and two adult males. All 3 individuals died in the crash, says Sheriff Linder.

While the investigation by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is on-going, preliminary observations by deputies report that the ATV went "into the ravine and impacted the other side."

No further details about the accident were available at the time this story was published, and names of those killed in the crash won't be released until "all notifications have been made," according to the YCSO press release.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

