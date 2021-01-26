Billings’ New Zoning Rules: Why 600 Feet?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The city council passed some new updated zoning rules last night. The one rule I have never understood is the 600-foot rule. No bars or casinos within 600 feet of a school, church, or park. So, if a drunk kills someone near a church, is that more tragic than if he kills someone who just walked out of a bakery or a hardware store or a Taco Bell? No, it's not. Is it more tragic if a child is hit coming out of a park rather than a movie theater? A Little Caesars or a Game Store? No, it's not.

We have Bike trails that go by these bars and casinos, is that not a concern? A church is probably the safest place a bar could be near because the busy hours of both are so much different. Church is seldom after 6 p.m. at night, bar activity picks up at 8 or 9 p.m. The busy time for church is on Sunday morning, not a peak traffic time for bars and casinos. Why do we have bars near universities then if there is such a danger? Maybe we should have rules about tow truck companies being within 600 feet of the interstates. These rules are just meant to send messages rather than being based on science, which is what we are getting a lot of lately. See ya tomorrow at 5.