Those city council members or at least seven of them must really have a set. They have decided to ask taxpayers in Billings for 143 million dollars to fund all of their hopes and dreams for the biggest recreational project since the Hoover Dam. That's right the Hoover dam cost 49 million dollars to build. These fiscally irresponsible people want Hockey rinks, bike trails, aquatic centers, Basketball courts and \outdoor theater etc. at a tune of 1.2 million dollars of spending per one thousand residents. Keep in mind that this is city only, so it won't even be spread out among the county's population. And all of this coming after everyone just got their new property evaluations that will see your property taxes rise substantially. What are they doing? Crime is out of control here and we need far more police than we have right now. We don't have enough jail space to lock all of these people up and get them off the bike trails that you already use and are robbed at gunpoint while walking. The city council didn't even make an effort to fund body cameras for the police, so the flakes raised the money with your donations for that. We have the Billings Chamber selling gifted artwork now for funding of their pet projects, what is wrong with you people? With inflation costing Americans an average of 10,000$ more a year now for a family of four, where is all of this money going to come from? We lose a million dollars a year funding Metra. Fund raise it, get grants or user fees that's how you pay to play. See ya tomorrow at 5.