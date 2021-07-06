18-Year Old Charged in Downtown Billings Alley Shooting

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

Billings Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one man dead, following an incident that took place in a downtown Billings alley last month (June).

According to the press release from Lieutenant Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department, officers arrested 18-year old Brijen Fisher "without incident" on Tuesday (July 6). Fisher is charged with deliberate homicide and is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, according to the report.

Fisher is charged with the homicide of a 22-year old man, identified by KTVQ as Thaddeus Maurice Merritt of Chicago, following an incident that occurred in the alley on July 26 behind Jake's West and the Burger Dive in downtown Billings.

Both men received gunshot wounds in the alley shooting, with Merritt later dying of his injuries at a Billings hospital.

Dozens of bullet casings were scattered all over the downtown Billings alley following the shooting on July 26, with security camera footage capturing the incident, according to the Independent Record.

In the video, Fisher is seen shooting Merritt at "point blank range" before the victim falls to the ground, and then Fisher "shoots him two more times," according to the report in the Independent Record.

When he was 16 years old, Brijen Fisher was involved in a Colstrip shooting incident, in which Fisher was shot by an AR-15 fired by another teenager, according to the Billings Gazette.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

