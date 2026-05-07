The Montana Women’s Run is back in downtown Billings this Saturday, and if you’re planning to drive anywhere near the course, you’ll want to give yourself some extra time. Several downtown streets will close early Saturday morning, with no-parking zones in effect for much of the day.

The annual event, now celebrating its 45th anniversary, has grown from just 200 runners in 1982 into the largest women’s running event in Montana and one of the biggest all-women races in the country.

This year’s race takes place Saturday, May 9, in Downtown Billings.

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Street Closures in Downtown Billings

According to the City of Billings, the following streets will be closed or partially closed during the event:

2nd Ave. N. and 3rd Ave. N. from N. 29th St. to N. 27th St.: 5 AM to noon

2nd Ave. N. from N. 27th St. to N. 30th St.: 5 AM to noon

2nd Ave. N. and 3rd Ave. N. from N. 29th St. to Division St.: 5 AM to 10 AM

Clark Ave. and Yellowstone Ave. from Division St. to 7th St. W. (including Division): 8 AM to 10 AM

Broadway from 1st Ave. N. to 3rd Ave. N.: 5 AM to noon

No Parking Zones

No-parking restrictions will be enforced from 4 AM to noon Saturday, and vehicles parked in restricted areas could be towed. The no-parking zones include:

2nd Ave. N., both sides, from N. 34th St. to N. 24th St.

3rd Ave. N., both sides, from N. 34th St. to N. 24th St.

Broadway, both sides, from 1st Ave. N. to 3rd Ave. N.

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Participants Encouraged to Arrive Early

Race organizers are encouraging participants to arrive downtown early to allow extra time for parking and walking to the starting line near N. 25th Street and 2nd Ave. N.

Free weekend parking is available in downtown garages, and organizers recommend parking north of 3rd Ave. N. or south of 2nd Ave. N.

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If you’re participating in the two-mile race, organizers note that portions of 3rd Ave. N. will already be occupied by runners in the five-mile event after the 8 AM start time.

Course guards and signage will be posted throughout the downtown area beginning around 7:45 AM

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