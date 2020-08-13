Billings Police Department Accepting Applications

The Billings Police Department announced today they are accepting applications for POST and non-POST certified probationary police officers, with a starting pay of $26.86 per hour plus benefits, according to the City of Billings website.

As stated in the non-POST certified application, here are the minimum requirements to apply for the opening with the Billings Police Department:

Be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years of age;

Not have been convicted of a crime for which the person could have been imprisoned in a federal or state penitentiary;

Be a high school graduate or have passed the general education development test and been issued an equivalency certificate by the superintendent of public instruction or by an appropriate issuing agency of another state or of the federal government;

Possess or be eligible for a valid Montana driver’s license;

No convictions for Partner/Family Member Assault, assaulting or eluding a peace officer;

No evidence that the applicant has misrepresented or falsified any information to the department;

No illegal drug usage, as defined in Montana Code Annotated 50-32-101(6), except marijuana in the last five years and any marijuana usage in the last one year from date of application.

CLICK HERE to apply for a non-POST certified probationary police officer position.

CLICK HERE to apply for a POST certified probationary police officer position.