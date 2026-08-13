Billings’ Spirit Halloween is Opening Soon in a New Location
Spirit Halloween Super Store, quite possibly the largest pop-up shop company in the universe, will be in a new location this year. After several seasons at Rimrock Mall, the massive Halloween retailer is opening soon at 5450 Midland Road.
I stopped by today to take a peek at the progress and to inquire about an opening date.
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Spirit Halloween is taking over the former Montana Convention Center
Once a bustling convention center as part of the former Holiday Inn footprint, the building has stood vacant for a while. I'd venture that hundreds of thousands of people have passed through those convention center doors.
When will Spirit Halloween open in Billings?
That's the question everybody is asking on local social media gossip pages. Employee Devin took a break from assembling displays to inform me that they are hoping to open on August 19th. HOWEVER...
Spirit will be open before the end of August.
Devin said they keep receiving so many truckloads of stuff that they're running a little behind. Adding that it's difficult to prep the store for opening when workers have to spend so much time unloading merchandise.
Added bonus: the building has a built-in creepy vibe.
I always find it interesting how quickly buildings seem to morph when they are abandoned. When nobody comes around for maintenance, things... change.
This former banquet hall now seems like a match made in Heaven for Spirit Halloween. Or should we say in Hell? The spooky season is coming.
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci