We're reaching the tipping point where Summer starts to turn into Fall in Montana. A weatherman I follow on Facebook noted that today is the last day we'll see a sunset after 8 PM until next year. And while the Fall Equinox, the official first day of Fall, isn't until September 22, we're getting dangerously close to pumpkin spice time.

The City of Billings Parks and Recreation Department is marking the end of the season for public swimming pools. The final days for kids to frolic at the pools are as follows:

South Pool - Friday (12-5pm)

Rose Pool - Saturday (12-6pm)

Splash pads will remain open through Labor Day Weekend.

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Photo by David Valentine on Unsplash a dog swimming in a pool with a frisbee in its mouth

Bring your dogs to Rose Park Pool on Sunday, August 30th from Noon to 3 PM.

I think it's pretty awesome that the City offers dogs the opportunity to swim at the Rose Park Pool. Sure, you can always take your dogs to the river for a swim, or to the dog-approved area at Lake Elmo, but the inevitable muddy paws (and ticks!) aren't everyone's favorite thing.

Photo by Judy Beth Morris on Unsplash A dog swims in a pool with a ball

Admission to Dog Day at Rose Park is $4 per dog.

Humans are free, but are not permitted to get in the pool with their dog. Obviously, you won't want to bring a ferocious canine to the event. If your dog has aggressive tendencies, it's best to leave them at home.

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The concession stand at the pool will be open if you need a snack. Proceeds from Dog Day at Rose Park benefit Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. YVAS will be on-site with free ID tags, pup cups, and tennis balls.

Netflix’s 2026 Fall Movies Here are all the titles to stream on Netflix this fall. (All synopses via Netflix’s official website.)