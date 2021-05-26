BPD Investigating Overnight Stabbing in Billings

A man was stabbed early on Wednesday morning (5/26) near downtown Billings, according to Billings Police, and the suspect is "unknown."

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, a stabbing occurred at 12:30am MDT this morning (Wednesday) in the 2100 block of Burnstead Drive, a neighborhood off of 11th Avenue North a few blocks north of Dehler Park.

Credit: Google

Billings Police say a 33-year old man suffered a single stab wound during the incident, but the injury is "non-life threatening," according to the post.

At the time of this story, the suspect in the stabbing is unknown, and an investigation by Billings Police is on-going, according to BPD Sgt. Puckett.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

