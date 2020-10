The Billings Police is looking for a missing woman who is suicidal, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

Around 7pm tonight (Thursday), Sgt. Reid sent a tweet that reported Billings Police was searching for Amelia R. Brooks, a 22-year old white woman, 5'1" and 220lbs. She has blue eyes, brown hair, and braces. According to the post, Brooks is suicidal, and BPD asks that you call 406-657-8200 if you have any information.