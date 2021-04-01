Billings Police Looking for Suspect Who Robbed Casino with Gun

A casino off Broadwater Avenue was robbed on Thursday night (4/1), and Billings Police are still looking for the suspect who fled the scene.

According to the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the robbery was reported at 8:24pm at Sam's Place Casino, located at 717 16th Street West, between Wyoming and Broadwater.

Credit: Google

Billings Police report the suspect is "white wearing dark clothing," according the post on Twitter from Sgt. Reid, and pointed a handgun at a Sam's Place Casino employee. An "undisclosed amount of cash" was taken by the suspect, who fled the scene.

Detectives from the Billings Police Department are investigating the robbery. No further details about the robber was available at the time of this story.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

This story will be updated when more information is released from the Billings PD.

