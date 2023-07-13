Paul&#8217;s Take On A Career Crook In Billings And White House Cocaine

Paul’s Take On A Career Crook In Billings And White House Cocaine

Credit: Paul Mushaben, TSM / Canva

Robbery After Robbery

It was the result of some great police work, good eyewitnesses, and surveillance cameras that led to a good outcome. After the parking lot robbery at Scheels, the police were able to piece together the video which led to the arrest of a career crook. She had priors with felony convictions and was on the streets again.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the point.

They still don't have any clue whose cocaine was at the White House two weeks ago. Now, the Billings police were able to use neighborhood cameras for God's sake to nail this crook down. Can you imagine the sophisticated stuff they have in the White House? All of their agents are randomly drug tested as well as the staff.

The Library has limited access. They have complete guest lists of people who are there and the times they are in the building. With testing fingerprinting, DNA stuff, and all the secret crap that the FBI and Secret Service have we still don't have a clue where it came from.

Also, keep in mind that all visitors are subjected to detectors, a machine that looks for dangerous chemicals and powders, drug dogs, etc. The only ones who are not subjected to that are the residents who enter in a different fashion.

So why is so difficult to nail down who it was when you have the best of the best available and the Billings police can use a neighborhood watch camera on Terry Avenue to get their guy? Hmm, all sounds believable to me. Maybe they should start with "Does anyone have any priors?" and go from there...

See ya tomorrow at 5

The Dash-Inn in Lewistown, Montana

The Dash-Inn in Lewistown, Montana

You Could Have Your Very Own Private Island In Montana

Cromwell Island in Montana's Flathead Lake is on the market for a cool $72 million dollars. This is your chance to own your very own private island. You'll just need to complete some of the construction before hauling your stuff across the lake. The listing from Hall & Hall Partners features photos that look like they are out of a movie.
Filed Under: Breakfast Flakes, career crook, Cat Country 1029, cocaine, Paul Mushaben, robbery, Scheel's, Social Post, white house
Categories: Billings News, Opinion
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 102.9