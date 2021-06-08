Billings Public Library is Hiding a Little Known Lunch Spot

No, not some brown bag, read-with-a-kid program. Nor is it one of those educational "lunch 'n learn" things that seem popular. There is an actual cafe inside Billings Public Library called 'Stompin' Grounds'. I've been in Billings for nearly two decades... how am I just now finding out?

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

It's an independent, locally-owned coffee shop/cafe/deli on the main floor.

As someone who is always on the hunt for a great sandwich in the downtown area, I can't believe I'd never heard of the place before, located behind the soaring atrium of the main lobby of the library. An informal poll among my co-workers revealed about half of them had heard of the cute little deli.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

You don't need a library card to enjoy the treats.

Every reader knows that books and coffee are longstanding besties. Barnes and Noble probably did it first in Billings, and it's great to be able to grab a cup of caffeine while researching or browsing at the library.

Michael Foth - Townsquare Media

Freshly made sandwiches, soups (seasonal) and salads are offered.

According to the sidewalk boards, the deli offers a variety of freshly made food items. Prices seemed reasonable. I love finding hidden gems around town and I'm looking forward to grabbing lunch sometime soon at the library.

Photo by Townsquare Media Billings Staff

Summer programs are in full-swing at Billings Public Library.

On multiple midday visits this week, it was nice to see the library bustling with people of all ages. I did not feel uncomfortable in the parking lot, sidewalk or anywhere inside. A friendly, full-time security officer was on-site and areas around the spacious building were welcoming and felt safe.

Summer programs include something for literally everyone. From yoga classes to an interesting Billings South Side exhibit, you can occupy some of your summertime in A/C at Billings Public Library.