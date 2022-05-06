Social Media Threat Toward Billings Senior High School Proves No Safety Risk
Parents in the Billings School District received an email this morning regarding a threat of a school shooting at Billings Senior High School that was investigated by the FBI and Billings Police Department. Their investigation proved the threat was false and that there was no safety risk.
The email was sent from Billings Public Schools just after 8 a.m. this morning (05/06), as well as an automated phone message detailing the situation. No indication of a lockdown at Billings Senior High School has been reported, and the Billings Police Department has not made a public comment on any social media account regarding the situation.
School is not in session in Billings today, so students are not at any of the Billings schools. The phone message received by parents can be found below in full, and the email contains the same message. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Parents,
We want to inform you that the FBI and Billings Police Department have investigated a social media threat about a school shooting directed at Senior High. It has been determined to be unfounded and there is no safety risk.
Thank you