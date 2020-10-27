UPDATED at 4:12pm on Tuesday, October 27, 2020:

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, 27-year old Taylor Plainbull was arrested at the Rodeway Inn shortly after 6am this morning (Tuesday), on federal arrest warrant related to a homicide on the Crow Reservation.

Plainbull refused to cooperate with Billings Police negotiators for more than six hours, according to the report, and was taken into custody after SWAT deployed tear gas into the motel room.

The investigation remains on-going by the FBI, with no further information available at the time of this story.

North 27th Street was closed from Poly Drive to Airport Road just after 4am this morning when Billings Police responded to a downtown motel for a "barricaded gunman."

According to the Billings Police Twitter page, the standoff ended when a homicide suspect was taken into custody around 6:30am this morning (Tuesday) at the Rodeway Inn, located at 1315 North 27th Street.

Credit: FBI

The suspect is Taylor Plainbull, who according to the FBI Federal Arrest Warrant website, was wanted "in connection with an alleged murder investigation on the Crow Indian Reservation on October 24, 2020."

There were no injuries related to the standoff at the Rodeway Inn, according to the @BillingsPD Twitter page.

This story will be updated as more information is released from Billings PD.