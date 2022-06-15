UPDATE - 06/15/22 2:30 p.m.: A press conference today, Billings Public Works is waiting for the river level to go down in order to assess any damages and return to operational levels. Businesses and residents are asked to suspend watering lawns in order to try and conserve as much water as possible.

Water reserves being processed by the plant do indicate that the water is safe to drink and does not need to be boiled in any way before consumption. Audio from the press conference is below.

Original Article: Published 06/15 at 10:10 a.m.

According to a press release today (06/15) sent at 9:37 a.m., the City of Billings has been forced to shut down the water plant in response to the rising water levels of the Yellowstone River late Tuesday (06/14).

The City noted that in order for the water plant to run effectively, the level of water in the Yellowstone River must be below 15 feet, however at around 8:30 yesterday, the water level reached 16 feet. The duration of the shutdown is unknown, as even when the water level drops below 15 feet, the filters must be cleaned before restarting operations.

Residents of Billings are being urged to conserve as much water as possible; some ways to do so include not watering lawns or irrigating. Estimates from the City show that the plant has only about a day to a day and a half left in its water supply, so it's important to conserve as much as possible until operations at the plant continue.

A press conference is scheduled today (06/15) at 10:30 a.m., during which more information regarding this event will be released, including audio of the conference.

This article will be updated as more information is known.

