UPDATED: Monday, September 27 at 4:30pm MDT

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder has revealed the identity of two individuals killed in a small engine airplane on Sunday night (9/26).

According to the press release, family members have confirmed that Rob and Pam Stephens died in the crash just south of Billings near the Blain airstrip.

The other passenger in the airplane who survived the crash was their son Riley, who is "currently receiving medical attention and the family asks for your prayers for all affected," according to the press release.

In the press release, Sheriff Linder said the YCSO and Coroner division is "continuing our investigation."

Two people died in a Yellowstone County airplane crash on Sunday evening (9/26), according to Sheriff Mike Linder.

In the press release from the Yellowstone County Sheriff's office, emergency crews responded to a single-engine plane crash just south of Billings, in the "area of the Blain Airstrip" around 7:25 pm last night (Sunday).

When responders arrived on the crash scene, they discovered the aircraft on fire in a wooded area and confirmed that two individuals had died on the scene. One passenger in the aircraft survived the crash and was transported to a Billings hospital.

Credit: Google

The condition of the person who survived the crash was unknown at the time this story was published.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says deputies have secured the crash scene until the FAA and NTSB arrive to take over the investigation.

In a follow-up press release, YCSO confirmed that "No Blains were involved in this incident" at the Blain airstrip.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

