UPDATED: November 3, 2021 at 9:10 pm MDT

According to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, a former employee of Jake's Downtown returned to the restaurant this afternoon grabbed two knives, and attempted to rob two employees. The suspect is 21-year old Brandon Bird who was arrested on the scene after he reportedly stabbed two employees, and cut two others.

Billings Police have been on the scene in downtown Billings at Jake's restaurant since before 6 pm MDT Wednesday evening, where there have been reports of multiple people being stabbed.

According to an employee who wanted to remain unidentified, a former dishwasher from Jake's allegedly came back into the restaurant with knives and tried to rob the downtown steakhouse.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Multiple sources have reported 4 individuals were stabbed in the incident, and two of them were transported to a Billings hospital where their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect in the stabbing is in custody according to a source at the restaurant.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)