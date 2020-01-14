Brooks & Dunn will tour again in 2020. The Country Music Hall of Fame duo announced plans for their first nationwide tour in a decade. Eighteen cities and dates were announced on Tuesday morning (Jan. 14) starting with a May 15 show in St. Louis.

See a list of all 2020 Brooks & Dunn tour dates below. No opening acts have been formally announced yet.

Why Brooks & Dunn May Not Ever Record New Music Again:

Brooks & Dunn 2020 Summer Tour Dates:

May 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 16 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

May 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 23 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

May 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 30 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

June 5 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 6 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

June 26 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

June 27 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 5 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre