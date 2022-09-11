Can you dance? Billings Lady Outlaws want you for their Team!

So you think you can dance? No, this isn't about THAT TV show, it's all about the Billings Lady Outlaws and their 2023 Dance Team tryouts!

Who are the Lady Outlaws?

The Billings Lady Outlaws are a group of young ladies with backgrounds in dance and cheer, but also are involved within our community across many outreach programs throughout the year.

Billings Lady Outlaws Promo Image

Who can try out?

Ladies ages 18-20 years old are the requested age range, and tryouts take place this SATURDAY (September 17th) at 9 am, and again on October 1st at 9 am. The Dance Team requests a specific attire for auditions, found below:

Tight-fitted clothing (booty shorts, crop tops, leggings, workout gear, etc.)

Clean tennis shoes

Hair and Makeup done

Billings Lady Outlaws Promo Image

Extra Details

The Lady Outlaws have specific requirements to tryout for the team, which we have relayed below:

You must be 18 years old (Preferred range 18-20)

You must have a background in dance

You must have availability on the day of Outlaws Home Games 6 home games + finals

All practices are required attendance There are 2 unexcused practices allowed before first game

You must be willing to learn fast and practice on your own, enjoy entertaining large crowds, and are willing to help the Lady Outlaws in securing sponsorships.

You must provide your own shoes, leggings and shorts Other outfits are supplied by the Lady Outlaws



Billings Lady Outlaws Promo Image

I'd like to audition!

If you're up for it, click the big button below to be taken to the auditions page online, and fill out the application.

Billings Lady Outlaws Promo Image

Remember, you can keep up with the Lady Outlaws on social media also, especially during the sports season! We've got the link to their Facebook below.